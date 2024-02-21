First four Ukrainian pilots to complete F-16 training by summer – CNN

It was previously reported that the US National Guard has enough funds to train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 despite the stalled aid transfer

F-16 (Photo: EPA)

The first four Ukrainian pilots will complete training on F-16 fighters by summer. The military began training in mid-October at the 162nd Fighter Wing base in Tucson, CNN reported, citing Arizona National Guard spokeswoman Erin Hannigan.

According to Captain Hannigan, all pilots are expected to complete their training between May and August, although the exact timetable depends on the progress of the program.

A second group of four pilots began training in January, and a third group of four pilots is currently undergoing the English-language training needed to fly the fourth-generation American fighter jet, she said.

In February, the chief of the National Guard Bureau, General Daniel Hokanson, said that despite the fact that Washington is running out of money to supply additional weapons and aid to Kyiv, the US National Guard has enough funds to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

On November 10, 2023, the Air Force reported that Ukrainian pilots have already begun to undergo practical training on F-16 fighters in the air.

On December 26, the first group of six Ukrainian pilots completed English language courses in Britain and learned to fly F-16 fighter jets, and now they are learning to fly fighter jets in Denmark.

On January 5, 2024, it was reported that Belgium plans to send two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark and about 50 personnel between March and September 2024 to train Ukrainian pilots.

On February 15, the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Illarion Pavlyuk reported that the issue of F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine was not discussed at the 19th meeting in the "Ramstein" format, as all decisions had already been made.