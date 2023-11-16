Cameron's first visit as British foreign secretary is to Kyiv: video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with David Cameron in Kyiv – this is the first international visit of the former prime minister after his appointment as the head of the British Foreign Ministry.

"We had a good meeting focused on weapons for the frontline, strengthening air defense, and protecting our people and critical infrastructure. I am grateful to the UK for its support!" wrote the president.

Zelenskyy congratulated Cameron on his appointment as foreign secretary.

Among the issues discussed at the meeting were defense cooperation, in particular, regarding long-range weapons, the strengthening of the Ukrainian air defense system, the security situation in the Black Sea and the further work of the alternative "grain corridor".

The topics of the negotiations were also the promotion of Ukraine's "peace formula" and the project of post-war security guarantees, the issue of Euro-Atlantic integration and UK's support for Ukraine's movement towards NATO membership.

Cameron was appointed Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom on Monday. The previous minister, James Cleverly, took over as home secretary.

Cameron was the British prime minister in 2010-2016. His government initiated a referendum on Britain's exit from the European Union, after which Cameron resigned.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.