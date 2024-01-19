Pistorius signals Germany giving Ukraine all it can, says 'all-in' approach unsustainable

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called on other countries to increase aid to the Ukrainian army, as Berlin is already giving all it can afford

Boris Pistorius (Photo: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN)

Berlin cannot increase military aid to Ukraine, as some Western allies would like, because it has already given "everything and even more," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with Tagesspiegel.

"We cannot go all-in, as some are demanding. Otherwise, we ourselves will be defenseless," the official said.

Up to now Germany "gave everything and even more, everything and as much as it was possible." Among all the countries of the European Union, the military aid of the Germans is the largest. The minister insists that now the other countries of the bloc should increase the aid.

"It should be clear to everyone: if Putin wins this war and occupies Ukraine, the danger to the territory of the Alliance will, of course, also increase," the politician warned.

On December 18, the country's largest defense concern Rheinmetall received another order for artillery ammunition for Ukraine from the German government.

On December 22, Germany handed Ukraine a new package of military aid: three Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns, ammunition, drones and special equipment.

On Tuesay, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that in 2024, his country would supply Ukraine with military goods worth €7 billion.