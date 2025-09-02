The new leader of the country during his first visit abroad should outline the real strategy of the Russian dictator, Sikorski said

The new president of Poland Karol Nawrocki during a visit to the United States, where he will meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump, should make clear the actual goals of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. This was stated in an address to the head of state by foreign minister Radosław Sikorski, reports public broadcaster Polish Radio.

The official emphasized that Nawrocki's upcoming speech in the United States is of key importance to the Polish government. In his address, Sikorski reminded that in the coming days he and Navrotsky will be in the United States: the minister will meet with the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the president met with his American counterpart Trump at the White House.

"The Council of Ministers has adopted a position so that the president knows exactly what to stick to in his conversations. For us, the most important thing is to outline Putin's real strategy in Ukraine and to oppose any reduction in the presence of US troops in Poland and Europe," Sikorski emphasized.

He also noted that the Polish leader should seek a just peace.

According to the foreign minister, the Polish president received "extensive analytical materials" from his department and expressed hope for the success of the talks in Washington.

Nawrocki's visit to the United States, scheduled for September 3, will be his first trip abroad as president. The main topics of talks at the White House will be Poland's military and energy security. At the same time, the Polish president plans to emphasize that Russia and Putin cannot be trusted.