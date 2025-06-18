Police report the liquidation of the largest underground production of anabolic steroids – photo

Counterfeit products were sold under the guise of imported drugs, in particular from Malaysia.

The National Police reported the liquidation of the largest clandestine production of anabolic steroids in Ukraine, which were passed off as imported drugs for athletes. Five people involved in the case were charged with falsifying and selling medicines. This was reported by the National Police and the Prosecutor General's Office .

The group operated in several regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, and Odessa regions.

According to the investigation, its participants established a full cycle of illegal production and distribution of counterfeit medicines. They were engaged in production in uncertified premises in one of the regions. For this, they used home-made equipment and raw materials of unknown origin.

The suspects manufactured various medical drugs. Among them were hormonal anabolic steroids, which athletes can take to increase muscle mass.

According to the National Police, the drugs included substances intended for the treatment of serious diseases, including cancer.

"Such components have clear contraindications, but the defendants sold them in increased doses, without a prescription and without any medical supervision," the police said.

The products were sold under the guise of imported drugs, in particular from Malaysia, and the packaging was falsified. From the outside, the medicines looked like original products – with factory packaging, labeling, holograms and instructions. However, most of them are fictitious drugs that are not registered in Ukraine or any other country.

Later, these products were sold through Telegram channels, messengers, and websites. They were also sent by mail to various regions, where other participants were responsible for their storage and sale.

While documenting the activities of the interregional group, law enforcement officers conducted about 60 searches. They seized equipment, raw materials, a large amount of finished products – 20 thousand packages of more than 30 different names of medications, almost 5 kg of loose tablets, 1850 bottles and 1245 packages of ampoules with anabolic drugs. In addition, two cars BMW X5 and BMW M8, cash in national and foreign currency, equivalent to more than 20 million UAH, were seized.

Investigators reported suspicions to the organizer and four members of an organized criminal group for the falsification of medicines and their sale.

All suspects have been placed in preventive measures. Other members of the organized criminal group and their roles are currently being identified.