The National Police reported that it conducted the largest special operation to eliminate the drug trade in Ukraine, during which the activities of an interregional criminal organization for the manufacture and sale of psychotropic substances were suspended.

Law enforcement officers conducted 230 searches and seized over 17 million doses of drugs worth over 2 billion hryvnias. 19 drug laboratories and 17 warehouses were dismantled.

According to the investigation, the suspects produced over 700 kg of psychotropic products every month, which at "black" market prices is over 300 million hryvnias.

The special operation to eliminate the drug trade was phased and took place in 15 regions.

The police detained 67 people involved in the case. They were informed of suspicion under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, depending on their participation in illegal activities.

The suspects face up to 12 years in prison.