National Police conducts over 200 searches at drug dealers – photo
The National Police of Ukraine has launched searches as part of a special operation to eliminate the drug trade in Ukraine. More than 200 searches are currently underway, law enforcement officials report .
According to the report, police officers are documenting the production and sale of drugs on an "industrial scale."
The process of liquidating drug laboratories and drug packaging warehouses, among which alpha-PVP, amphetamine, and mephedrone were found, is also ongoing.
The National Police promises to report on the results of the special operation later.
- On November 8, 2024, the SBU and the National Police announced the detention in Ukraine of the leaders of an international drug syndicate. The criminal organization traded hard drugs in various countries around the world.
- On March 20, the National Police announced that it had completed a large-scale operation to eliminate a drug business that was producing and selling biologically active supplements containing cannabis.