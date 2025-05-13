National Police conducts over 200 searches at drug dealers – photo

The events are taking place as part of a special operation to eliminate the drug trade in Ukraine.

Searches at drug dealers' premises (Photo: National Police)

The National Police of Ukraine has launched searches as part of a special operation to eliminate the drug trade in Ukraine. More than 200 searches are currently underway, law enforcement officials report .

According to the report, police officers are documenting the production and sale of drugs on an "industrial scale."

The process of liquidating drug laboratories and drug packaging warehouses, among which alpha-PVP, amphetamine, and mephedrone were found, is also ongoing.

The National Police promises to report on the results of the special operation later.