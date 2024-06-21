Polish Defense Ministry reports drastic deterioration of situation on Belarus border

The Polish border is being attacked by armed and well-prepared groups, said the country's Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz

The flag of Poland (Illustrative photo: EPA)

The situation on the border between Poland and Belarus has worsened dramatically recently as a result of attacks by migrants, reported the Ministry of National Defense of Poland with reference to the Deputy Prime Minister, National Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

According to his information, the use of weapons for warning shots has become more frequent. In May of this year alone, this measure was used 770 times, and for the entire year of 2023 – about 300 times.

"The situation at the border is difficult. On the other side of the border, we are dealing with specialized groups that attack the Polish border and do not want to receive asylum in Poland," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

He noted that the situation has radically changed, because armed and well-prepared groups are attacking the Polish border.

"This is a completely different situation than the one observed a year or two ago," he stated.

On May 28, 2024, three Polish border guards were attacked by migrants on the border with Belarus. One foreigner wounded a guard with a knife.

On May 31, the border service of Poland announced that due to another attack by migrants from Belarus, two Polish soldiers were wounded and hospitalized as a result of beatings.

On June 6, the death of a Polish border guard who was wounded by one of the migrants at the Belarusian border at the end of May was reported.