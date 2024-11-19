Polish FM: Europe's largest countries ready to aid Ukraine if US steps back

The Polish minister said that Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security

Radosław Sikorski with foreign ministers of Italy, France, and Germany (Photo: Polish MFA)

European countries, including Poland, are prepared to take on the responsibility of supporting Ukraine if the United States reduces its aid, Poland's foreign minister Radosław Sikorski said at a summit in Warsaw, as reported by Dorzeczy.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"We have considered ways to increase our support for Ukraine. In this context, I gratefully acknowledge the readiness of the EU's largest countries to shoulder the burden of military and financial aid to Ukraine in case of a potential reduction in US involvement," Sikorski stated.

He added that Europe must assume more responsibility for its own security. Achieving this requires a "balanced" distribution of burdens within NATO. At the same time, he emphasized that the United States should maintain its role in bolstering Europe's defense capabilities.

On November 19, European foreign ministers convened in Warsaw. France, Germany, and Italy's ministers met Sikorski in person, while their counterparts from the UK and Spain joined remotely.