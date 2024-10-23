Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski accuses Russia of hybrid attacks, threatens to expel ambassador

Poland's top diplomat sent a "strong signal" to Russia asking it to stop hybrid attacks

Radoslaw Sikorski (Photo: x.com/radeksikorski)

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has accused Russia of conducting hybrid attacks against Poland and warned that the country may expel the Russian ambassador if these attacks continue, reports TVP Info.

"If we expel the ambassador, they will, of course, do the same. This has not happened yet, but if the sabotage continues, it cannot be ruled out," Sikorski said.

The diplomat accused Russia of spreading disinformation, conducting cyberattacks on companies and institutions, engaging in sabotage, and Russian citizens illegally crossing the border. He also noted that Poland has already restricted the movement of Russian officials within the country to make it more difficult for them to engage in activities "incompatible with their diplomatic status."

Poland has allowed employees of the Russian embassy in Warsaw to travel only within the Mazowieckie Voivodeship. Meanwhile, consuls are permitted to travel only within their respective districts.

The Polish Foreign Minister expressed hope that "the Russians will come to their senses" and that Poland's reaction will stop further hybrid attacks on the country. He also added that Poland is aware of Russia's plans.

"We know what the Russians are planning, so we are sending this strong signal: stop it," Sikorski said.

Sergey Andreyev, 66, has been serving as the Russian Ambassador to Poland since 2014.

On August 1, the Russian ambassador was declared persona non grata in Moldova. This followed the arrest of two officials suspected of treason and conspiracy against the country.

On October 22, Radosław Sikorski announced the closure of the Russian consulate in Poznań. According to his information, Russia is behind the attempts at sabotage against the country.