Ukraine to get first US Abrams tanks in mid-September

Ukraine is expected to receive the first batch of American M1 Abrams tanks in mid-September, with the West hoping they will help with Kyiv’s counteroffensive, Politico reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Around 200 Ukrainians have completed their training for Abrams tanks at US Army training areas in Germany, including a combined arms, battalion force-on-force exercise, said spokesperson Col. Martin O’Donnell.

He said the Ukrainian soldiers are working to ensure they stay proficient on the tanks at Grafenwoehr Army base in Germany until the tanks are ready for the battlefield.

Western officials hope the arrival of the Abrams tanks "will give Kyiv’s forces the edge they need to push through Russia’s fierce defences in their gruelling counteroffensive," per Politico.

Ten of the tanks are currently in Germany undergoing final refurbishments and will be shipped once that is complete, Pentagon sources told Politico.

Earlier this year, the US pledged to give Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks. Those are older M1A1 models, which helped expedite the delivery as Kyiv wages its long-awaited counter-offensive.

