Poland, Czech Republic dismiss prospect of sending combat forces to support Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Tusk emphasized that the country "does not plan to send its troops to the territory of Ukraine"

Donald Tusk and Petr Fiala (Photo: EPA/RADEK PIETRUSZKA)

The Czech Republic and Poland are not considering the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, Prime Ministers Petr Fiala and Donald Tusk announced on Tuesday after a meeting in Paris, Reuters reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday raised the issue of the possibility of European countries sending troops to Ukraine, saying that "nothing should be excluded."

"I am convinced that we should develop the paths of support that we embarked on after Russia's aggression. I believe we do not need to open some other methods or ways," Fiala said.

He noted that currently the main focus is on military aid, as well as humanitarian and economic support.

Tusk stressed that "Poland does not plan to send its troops to the territory of Ukraine."

"I think we should not speculate today whether there will be circumstances that could change this position," he added.

On Sunday, The Guardian reported that French President Macron had invited about 20 European leaders to Paris to send Russian President Vladimir Putin a message of European determination with regard to Ukraine.

This meeting was devoted to the issue of the war in Ukraine and the alleged threat from Vladimir Putin.

At a meeting on support for Ukraine, which was called by French President Macron, European leaders also discussed the possibility of sending NATO ground troops to Ukraine.