Poland may form unit of Ukrainians of conscription age and conduct training

Sikorski says it would be more effective than sending Polish troops to Ukraine

Radoslaw Sikorski (Photo: ERA/ALBERT ZAWADA)

Warsaw may form a military unit of Ukrainian men of conscription age who are currently in Poland and provide them with training, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said at the NATO foreign ministers' summit in Prague, Wnp Poland reported.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Instead of sending Polish instructors, Sikorski believes it would be more effective to form and train a unit of Ukrainians living in Poland.

"Poland considered Ukraine's request for training, but we came to the conclusion that it would be safer and more effective to prepare a Ukrainian unit from Ukrainians in Poland who are subject to conscription into the Ukrainian army and that this would be a more effective way to help Ukraine," he said.

In late April, addressing the issue of the return of Ukrainian men abroad to their homeland, Sikorski said that it was "ethically ambiguous" for Poland to help Ukraine bring back Ukrainians of military age and that the initiative in this matter should come from Ukraine.

Read also: Ukraine can conscript up to 20,000 prisoners and people with criminal records, says Justice Minister