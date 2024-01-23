Combat jets patrolled Polish skies amid Russia's latest missile storm against Ukraine

Warsaw announced that they had raised their and allied aircraft into the air during yet another attack on Ukraine by the Russian military

F-16 fighter (Photo: EPA/JAN LANGHAUG)

Poland put combat aircraft in the air during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine early Tuesday morning, reported the press service of the Polish operational command.

The military says that due to the activity of Russia's strategic aviation, "all necessary procedures" were launched to ensure the safety of Poland's airspace.

Polish and allied aircraft were activated.

As a result of the morning Russian missile attack on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was killed and several others were injured.

As a result of the combined massive missile fire launched by Russia on Tuesday morning, parked cars caught fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, the power went out in some districts of Kharkiv, and a gas pipeline was on fire.

White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby believes that the next few months "will be critical for Ukraine," and if Congress does not approve additional funding during this period, it will have "disastrous consequences" for Kyiv.