Polish parliament declines to support PM Morawiecki's government

The Polish Parliament did not express a vote of confidence in the government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Mateusz Morawiecki (Photo: EPA)

The Polish Sejm has decided that the government of the Law and Justice (PiS) party formed by Mateusz Morawiecki will not receive a vote of confidence, reports Polsatnews.pl.

Before the vote of confidence, Morawiecki made a speech in the Sejm.

456 MPs took part in the voting in the Polish Parliament. As a result, 266 lawmakers opposed the vote of confidence in Morawiecki's Cabinet, 190 were in favor, and no one abstained.

After the announcement of the results, the opposition MPs gathered in the hall began to clap their hands and shout "Donald Tusk", the outlet noted.

Thus, the implementation of the second step begins, according to which the lower house will nominate a candidate for the post of prime minister, the journalists write.

Currently, Donald Tusk is a candidate for the position of Prime Minister of Poland. Gazeta Wyborcza noted that he can be elected as early as today.

On November 28, Polish President Andrzej Duda sworn in a new government headed by Morawiecki. According to Polish law, the government's program must be submitted to the Sejm for approval no later than two weeks later (that is, no later than December 11), and if it is not supported, the Sejm will take over the formation of a new government.

On October 15, 2023, regular elections were held in Poland for both chambers of the Parliament – the Sejm and the Senat.

On October 16, Polish President Duda announced a "fantastic turnout" at the election and added that "there were people who waited for hours to vote."

On November 17, the Marshal (Speaker) of the Sejm, Szymon Hołownia, stated that the Polish government, which will enjoy the support of the majority of the members of the Sejm, will be formed no later than December 15.

On December 8, Tusk promised to solve the problem of the blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border if sworn in as the new prime minister.