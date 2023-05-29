Decades of restrictions: Ukrainian Parliament supports sanctions against Iran

Ukrainian parliamentarians supported the introduction of sanctions against Iran for half a century, thus endorsing the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of May 27, 2023, reported the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The legislature approved draft law No. 9333 on the NSDC's proposal to apply some sectoral economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) to the Islamic Republic of Iran for a period of 50 years.

328 lawmakers voted for the relevant decision.

According to the document, the restrictions include a complete ban on trade operations, stopping the transit of resources, flights, and transportation on the territory of Ukraine, as well as preventing the withdrawal of capital by residents of Iran.

It is also proposed to ban any investments in Iran and the transfer by residents of technologies, rights to objects of intellectual property rights, and to stop electronic means of payment (transfers, settlement and cash issuance) issued by Iranian residents.

The National Bank is prohibited from registering an international payment system operated by Iran.

On April 25, the Cabinet submitted to the NSDC a proposal to apply sectoral sanctions against Iran for 50 years.

On Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft resolution on sanctions against Iran to the Council.

