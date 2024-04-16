House Speaker Johnson presents plan to divide aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

The fourth part of the bill will include additional proposals on US national security

Mike Johnson (Photo: EPA, SHAWN THEW)

Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Mike Johnson, will break the bill on aid to allies into four separate parts, reported The Hill and Voice of America.

Johnson's proposal actually mirrors the $95 billion aid bill passed by the Senate, but breaks aid to allies into four parts.

Aid to Israel, aid to Ukraine and aid to the Indo-Pacific region will be put to the vote separately.

According to the Voice of America correspondent, the fourth part will include additional proposals: banning the TikTok social network in the United States, the possibility of providing aid to Ukraine in the form of a loan, confiscation of Russian assets, sanctions against Iran, etc.

Meanwhile, the House speaker's current plan does not include any provisions on the security of the United States' borders, according to Republican Kevin Hern.

In his opinion, this may cause opposition among "hardline conservatives", who believe that any aid to Ukraine should be accompanied by a plan to protect the southern border.

On April 15, 2024, the leader of the Republicans in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, said that the leaders of the Congress reached a consensus on aid to Israel and Ukraine in a telephone conversation with President Biden.