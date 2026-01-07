Porsche and a luxury cottage: expenses of the ex-head of the BES and the prosecutor exceed his income – investigation

Maksym Kuterha (Photo: Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor's Office)

In 2024, the family of Maksym Kuterha, former head of the Bureau of Economic Security and current deputy head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor's Office, acquired property whose market value significantly exceeds the family's declared income. About this it says in the investigation of hromadske.

As journalists found out, in July 2024, the official's wife purchased a 6.5 hectare plot of land 15 minutes from the capital in the Piemont eco Village premium cottage community. Maksym Kuterha's declaration states that the land plot was purchased without any real estate.

The value of the land and the area of the house that later appeared on it are not indicated in the declaration, as "a family member did not provide information." According to journalists, the official price of the land was about 239,000 hryvnias (less than $6,000).

According to journalists, a residential building has already been built on the site, although according to the documents, it has not yet been put into operation and is listed as an object of unfinished construction. According to the plan, it corresponds to the "Etna" type – a two-story dwelling of about 170 square meters worth more than $300,000.

Kuterga's declaration for 2024 also includes a 2019 Porsche registered in his wife's name. The cost of the car is hidden in the declaration. Anastasiia Kuterha is currently selling this car for $64,000.

According to journalists, in 2024, the official's family acquired property with a market value of about $325,000. At the same time, the official income of the family during this period amounted to:

→ about UAH 1.2 million of Maksym Kuterha's salary;

→ approximately UAH 1.67 million of his wife's income from entrepreneurial activities;

→ UAH 2.7 million from the sale of real estate.

The journalists emphasized that Kuterga began his service in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the police, and the Prosecutor General's Office, and in 2022 joined the Bureau of Economic Security. In September 2025, he was appointed deputy head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators note that Kuterga is associated with lawyers from the entourage of the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Oleh Tatarov. During the selection to the BES, some called the prosecutor a man of this official.

According to journalists, Anastasiia Kuterha's mother worked as a pharmacy manager for several years and purchased at least three properties in Kyiv region and Kyiv. Anastasia's father used to hold senior positions at the Kharkiv State Aviation Production Enterprise and was involved in NABU cases.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, he became the "deputy head for infrastructure" of the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia region and joined the Russian party United Russia. The Kommunarsky District Court of Zaporizhzhia found Suntsov guilty of collaboration and sentenced him to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

At the same time, the prosecutor's office told journalists that Kuterga's wife has not been in contact with her father for a long time, and the official himself has not met him. The prosecutor's office also denied the allegations of hromadske about telephone contacts between the official and his future wife in 2019, which the journalists referred to.