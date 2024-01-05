After 40 years of service, training F-16s for the Ukrainian Armed Forces land in Denmark – photo

The Armed Forces of Norway reported on the arrival of F-16 fighters, which will be used by Ukrainian pilots for training

Norwegian F-16 fighter (Photo: Norwegian Armed Forces)

Norway has completed the transfer of two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots. The country's armed forces consider this an important step in their ongoing support for Ukraine, the press service wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Norwegian F-16s land in Denmark, marking an important step in our ongoing support for Ukraine," the message reads.

The Norwegian Armed Forces also emphasized that after 40 years of operation, these aircraft will train Ukrainian servicemen, "reinforcing our commitment to Ukraine's defense."

Earlier, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Gram said that the country would send two F-16 fighters to Denmark to help train Ukrainian pilots to use the American-made aircraft, as the Norwegian Air Force replaced its own F-16s with the new F-35 model.

Photo: Norwegian Armed Forces

On November 10, 2023, the Air Force announced that Ukrainian pilots had already begun practical training on F-16 fighter jets in the air.

On December 26, the first group of six Ukrainian pilots completed English language courses in the United Kingdom and learned to fly F-16 fighters, and are now learning to fly combat aircraft in Denmark.

On January 5, it was reported that Belgium plans to send two F-16 fighters to Denmark and about 50 people between March and September 2024 to train Ukrainian pilots.