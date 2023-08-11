Ukraine begins discussing security framework with UK after talks with US

Ukraine and United Kingdom have started negotiations on security guarantees for Kyiv provided for in the G7 declaration, announced the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, on the national telethon program.

Zelenskyy's chief-of-staff emphasized that 13 countries have already joined the G7 declaration.

"And indeed, today we started such consultations after our American colleagues with our friends, partners from United Kingdom," Yermak said.

He emphasized that this country is one of the main strategic partners of Ukraine.

Yermak noted that the G7 declaration is a framework and forms a certain minimum of guarantees for Ukraine. During bilateral negotiations with each country, separate agreements will then be formed, which "will be similar, but will differ."

He added that Ukraine already has agreements on the start of consultations with almost all countries that have joined the declaration.

Following the results of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 countries adopted a declaration on security guarantees that should be in place before Ukraine joins NATO.

The Zelenskyy administration assures that the security guarantees received by Ukraine will not be Budapest-2.

On August 4, negotiations on security guarantees between Ukraine and the United States began.

