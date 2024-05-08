EU ambassadors agree to use proceeds from Russia's assets for Ukraine aid

The funds are expected to be used for Ukraine's recovery and military defense in the context of Russian aggression

Ursula von der Leyen (Photo - EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU ambassadors have agreed to use the proceeds from immobilized Russian assets for Ukraine's reconstruction and military aid, the Belgian EU presidency reported.

"The money will serve to support Ukraine's recovery and military defense in the context of the Russian aggression," the statement said.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the political agreement on the use of revenues from frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

"There could be no stronger symbol and no greater use for that money than to make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live," she said.

