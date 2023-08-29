G7 ambassadors meet with Ukrainian parliament’s chief, discuss reforms

The Group of Seven states’ ambassadors in Kyiv met on Tuesday with the head of the Ukrainian parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, to discuss "the most important areas of Ukrainian reforms".

In a Twitter post, the G7 ambassadors said they discussed the parliament’s work on judicial and anti-corruption reforms, strengthening anti-corruption institutions, and improving corporate governance of state-owned enterprises in line with OECD guidelines.

They also "the importance of the timely restoration of the asset declaration system to deliver maximum transparency, redefinition of politically exposed persons," the group posted.

In turn, Mr Stefanchuk thanked the ambassadors for their countries’ comprehensive assistance and recommendations.

"I also stressed that a successful reform process will determine the future of Ukraine as a European state, a member of the EU and NATO," he posted on social media.

An informal group of G7 states’ ambassadors to Ukraine has been key in pushing reforms on which international financial aid to Kyiv depends.

Some of the reforms are also part of Ukraine’s obligations for further integration in the European Union, which the Ukrainian authorities hope to finalise as soon as in two years.

