EU Ambassador: 50 billion are given in the context of viewing Ukraine as a future member

The European Union's decision to allocate 50 billion euros to Ukraine has moral and practical implications, in particular, it was undoubtedly adopted with the expectation that Ukraine would become a member of the bloc, said the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova.

Commenting on the "moral implications," the ambassador stated that this is support from the European Union and individual neighboring countries, and the EU's commitment to Ukraine as a future member.

The practical implications, in her words, lie in the fact that the funds will meet the needs of the Ukrainian economy, business, reconstruction, and reforms through technical support from the EU. This is assistance in the war so that the economy can function and public services can be provided, the ambassador said.

"Undoubtedly, assistance is provided in the context of viewing you (Ukraine – Ed.) as a future member. This money is technically not related to Euro-integration but will be associated with practical steps of accession. For example, they will support the reforms necessary for integration, and the technical support that we will provide for these reforms. The agreement of funds is not related to integration, but their use will have strong ties with the accession process," Maternova said.

Supporting Ukraine has become one of the key priorities for the EU, according to her.

"The Ukrainian capabilities that have now been strengthened give your government predictability. You will not have to worry every year whether there will be more aid. It is also a great demonstration of EU leadership to financially support you as a candidate and as an important country for us with whom we share a continent," she said.

