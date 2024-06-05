US Embassy warns that men with dual citizenship will no longer be able to leave Ukraine

The US Embassy has learned that the exception that allowed persons with dual citizenship to leave Ukraine has been canceled as of June 1

In Ukraine, the exception regarding "residence abroad" for the departure of persons with dual citizenship has been abolished, the US Embassy in Ukraine has warned its citizens.

The embassy has learned that the relevant exception in Ukraine has been canceled since June 1. Previously, this allowed some Ukrainians between the ages of 18 and 60 to leave the country, but after this change, men with Ukrainian and US citizenship, including those living in the States, may no longer be allowed out.

The embassy stressed that Ukrainian legislation does not recognize dual citizenship. Thus, during their stay in Ukraine, American-Ukrainian citizens are treated exclusively as citizens of Ukraine and are subject to the corresponding rights and obligations, and due to martial law, men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

The embassy noted that previously persons with dual American-Ukrainian citizenship could enter Ukraine and then leave it if they deregistered their place of residence in Ukraine and registered their place of residence in the United States. However, according to diplomats, this exception was canceled.

The law on mobilization came into force on May 18, so all Ukrainians who are conscripted must update their data by July 16. This can be done in three ways – through the military commissariats, administrative services centers or electronic cabinet.

The delivery of draft summonses in Ukraine can now be carried out around the clock, they can now be delivered not only by military commissariats, but also by representatives of military administrations, local authorities and enterprises.

As of June 2, about 1.5 million people updated their data. More than 14,000 Ukrainians in 124 countries have updated their data abroad since May 18 through Reserve+ app. Among the leading countries are Poland, Germany, Canada, the Czech Republic, the United States, Britain, Spain, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Slovakia.