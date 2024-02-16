Russia's human losses surpass new heights as Ukraine claims over 400,000 soldiers killed

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 39 armored combat vehicles during a day of fighting at the front

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Photo: Facebook, General Staff)

During the day, the Russian army lost 1,210 soldiers, 13 cruise missiles, 23 tanks and 21 artillery systems, reads the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the morning, the Ukrainian military announced 95 combat clashes on the front, the Russian invasion forces are advancing in the areas of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.

The total losses of the enemy during the full-scale war amounted to:

→ personnel ‒ about 400,300 (+1,210);

→ tanks ‒ 6,465 (+23);

→ armored fighting vehicles ‒ 12,129 (+39);

→ artillery systems – 9,641 (+21);

→ multiple-launch rocket systems – 984 (+0);

→ air defense equipment ‒ 671 (+0);

→ aircraft – 332 (+0);

→ helicopters – 325 (+0);

→ UAVs of operational-tactical level – 7,408 (+4);

→ cruise missiles ‒ 1,895 (+13);

→ ships/boats ‒ 25 (+0);

→ submarines – 1 (+0);

→ automotive equipment and tank trucks – 12,716 (+25);

→ special equipment ‒ 1,528 (+4).

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to defend Avdiivka from the Russian army and restrain the advance of the enemy, fierce battles continue within the Donbas town. According to the commander of the axis Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, currently an additional resource of ammunition and other means of destruction has been allocated for the military.

On Thursday, the Third Separate Assault Brigade officially confirmed that the unit was urgently transferred to the Avdiivka district to reinforce the Ukrainian garrison. According to the military, at the time the brigade entered the town, the situation there was "extremely critical".

Maksym Zhorin, the deputy commander of the Third Brigade, reported that fierce battles are taking place in the Avdiivka sector, and the Russian army is advancing from all sides.