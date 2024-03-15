Russian rebels announce humanitarian corridor from Belgorod and Kursk in Russia until morning

Fighters call on residents of two Russian regions to evacuate by morning

RVC and FRL (Illustrative photo - ERA)

Russian rebels from the Freedom of Russia Legion (FRL) and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) have announced a humanitarian corridor for residents of Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, after which they promise to continue striking Putin's forces in the territories of the two regions.

The rebels stated that in connection with the conduct of a "limited military operation" in the Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, they called on the local population to evacuate urgently.

"We see that Putin's troops are hiding among civilians, so our task is to ensure maximum safety for the local population," the statement reads.

The RVC and FRL announced the organization of a repeated humanitarian corridor for the local population from 21:00 to 07:00 Moscow time on March 16.

"After that, we will continue our massive attack on Putin's forces in the Belgorod and Kursk oblasts," the statement reads.

Read also: Rebels: Occupiers fire at residents and houses in Russia just like in Ukraine