Power plant damaged in drone attack on Russia's Oryol Oblast – video

According to local authorities, no one was allegedly injured as a result of the attack

Power grids (Illustrative photo: Russian media)

Overnight, kamikaze drones attacked Oryol Oblast of Russia, as a result of which a power plant was damaged, regional governor Andrey Klychkov reported.

In the early hours of Monday, videos of drones and the sounds of explosions appeared in local media. Around 1:00 a.m., Klychkov wrote that two drones were allegedly shot down in the sky over the Glazunovsky district.

The official noted that there were allegedly no injured, but a local power plant was damaged.

"The operative services are dealing with the elimination of the consequences of the air attack, law enforcement officers are working at the scene," he concluded.

Caution: the video contains profanity.

Overnight on July 27 in Russia's Kursk Oblast, after a drone attack, a fire broke out at the Polevaya oil depot.

Subsequently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that it was engaged by the forces and means of the SBU security service in interaction with other components of the Defense Forces.