Italian PM considers strikes by Western weapons on Russia 'counterproductive'

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the West needs to be "more careful"

Giorgia Meloni (Photo: EPA)

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, opposes Ukraine striking Russia with Western weapons, reports La Repubblica. She made such a statement after the corresponding proposal of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Commenting on Stoltenberg's interview with The Economist, in which he suggested that Western allies lift the ban on Ukraine's use of their weapons against targets on Russian territory, Meloni called such a position "counterproductive."

She also disagreed with his statement that "Europe is on the verge of expanding the war."

"I don't know why Stoltenberg said that, I think we have to be very careful," Meloni stated, adding that at the same time NATO must remain "resilient" and "not give in" to Russia.

On May 26, 2024, while conducting this discussion, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke out against Ukraine's use of Western weapons for strikes on Russian territory.

On the same day, Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said that Ukraine has the right to conduct military operations on the territory of Russia, if they do not violate the laws of war.