Lithuanian PM Šimonytė in Kyiv on 4-day trip, meets with Shmyhal

On Friday, the Lithuanian Prime Minister, Ingrida Šimonytė, arrived in Ukraine for a four-day visit, she announced on X (Twitter).

The official honored the Ukrainian military in Kyiv.

"At my first stop in Kyiv today, I paid respects to men and women who sacrificed their lives defending the most fundamental rights of a nation: to exist and to live in freedom. They gave their lives to also defend all of us," she wrote.

According to Šimonytė, the only way to achieve a lasting and just peace is to help Ukraine win as soon as possible, restore its full territorial integrity, serve international justice and be stronger.

The Lithuanian prime minister met with her Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv, he announced on Telegram.

The two politicians discussed strengthening defense capabilities, in particular, boosting air defense, as well as the peace formula of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The focus of the conversation was energy security, restoration of justice, confiscation of frozen Russian assets," Shmyhal wrote.

He thanked the Lithuanian government for supporting the Ukrainian position that the reconstruction of Ukraine should take place right now.

"A separate block of issues is the promotion of Euro-Atlantic and European integration of Ukraine. In both directions, we have the full support of the Lithuanian government," the post says.

On Wednesday, Lithuania handed Ukraine a new package of military aid, which it had announced earlier.

On Friday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, said that Ukraine could be drawn into negotiations with Russia due to a lack of military aid.

