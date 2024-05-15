Prime Minister Fico shot in Slovakia

The assailant has been apprehended, according to Dennik N

Robert Fico (Photo: EPA)

On May 15, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot, as reported by the Slovak publication Dennik N.

The incident occurred in Handlová during an off-site government meeting. Fico stepped outside to greet people when shots were fired.

A reporter from the publication did not witness the incident but was nearby and heard several shots. He then saw security personnel lifting the prime minister from the ground, placing him in a car, and driving away.

Journalists reported that the attacker was detained. The police have cordoned off the surrounding area.

According to the publication Pravda, Fico's condition is considered serious. He is being transported to Banská Bystrica hospital.

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová has already responded to the shooting. She condemned the "brutal and reckless" assassination attempt on the head of the government.

"I am in shock. I wish Robert Fico much strength at this critical moment to recover from the attack," she wrote.

On Fico's Facebook page, it was reported that he was shot several times and is being flown to the hospital due to life-threatening injuries. The next few hours will be crucial.