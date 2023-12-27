Saxony Premier: In event of ceasefire, Ukraine may have to acknowledge temporary loss of territories

Kretschmer said that it will take time to find a final solution to the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Michael Kretschmer (Photo: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN)

According to ABS Zeitung, German Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer stated in an interview with the Funke media group's newspapers that even if a truce is reached, it will be difficult for Ukraine to retake control of the temporarily seized territory.

According to him, in the event of a ceasefire, Ukraine may first "have to recognize that certain territories are temporarily inaccessible."

Asked whether Ukraine should cede territory to end the war, he emphasized that "not a single square meter of Ukrainian territory, not even Crimea, has become Russian."

"But as in the case of other major conflicts, it will take time to find a final solution," Krechmer said.

The politician said that "a reasonable policy is aimed at finding allies who could influence Putin to end the war."

Earlier, The New York Times wrote that Putin has been "signaling" through intermediaries about his alleged readiness for a ceasefire and a freeze in hostilities since at least September 2023.

The journalists cited unnamed two former senior officials close to the Kremlin, as well as American and international officials, who had received these "signals" from Putin's envoys. The National Security and Defense Council said that Russia had engaged American journalists who were recruited while they were working in Moscow.

On December 19, President Zelenskyy recalled Putin's statements about the "immutability" of the goals of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Against this backdrop, Zelenskyy called the signals about Ukraine's "partial accession" to NATO "nonsense."

Zelenskyy and other government officials have repeatedly emphasized that negotiations with Russia are impossible until the occupation forces are completely withdrawn from Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Kuleba believes that if hostilities are frozen now, Russia will use this pause to prepare for a more violent attack, including on NATO countries.