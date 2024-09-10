President of UN General Assembly: We cannot force Russia to comply with international law

"The UN continues to hope and expect that Russia will fulfill its obligations," said President Dennis Francis

Dennis Francis (Photo: UN)

The United Nations lacks the tools and authority to compel Russia to comply with international law, according to a statement made by UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis at a press conference in New York.

"We act according to our values and beliefs, hoping that all member states of the United Nations will fulfill their obligations, including respect for the territorial integrity of other states," Francis said.

He noted that the UN continues to hope and expect that Russia will fulfill its obligations. However, the head of the General Assembly expressed doubts about whether the organization has sufficient means and authority to enforce Russia's compliance with the UN Charter and international law.

Francis also pointed out that each country makes its own decisions and expressed hope for the earliest possible end to the conflict.

He emphasized that the General Assembly has adopted "a number of decisive resolutions" calling on Russia to comply with the law and immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

"I personally added the word 'immediately' to the resolution. This aggression by Russia is a gross violation of international law, and we cannot tolerate it," Francis stressed.

