We broke our promise by not providing Ukraine with arms for offensive, Czech leader says

The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, has said that the West did not fulfill its promise to provide weapons for Ukraine's offensive

Peter Pavel (Photo: EPA/Julien Warnand)

Kyiv's Western partners did not fulfill their promise to provide weapons for Ukraine's offensive, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel said in an interview with the newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Western supplies of military equipment are not enough for Ukraine to continue the high-intensity operation, he argues.

"We have not fulfilled our promises to provide Ukrainians with artillery ammunition, preparations for the F-16 are not going as fast as we would like," Pavel said.

The Czech leader noted that after the delivery of Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles from United Kingdom and France, Ukraine expected to receive German TAURUS, but Berlin refused to supply them.

"Frankly, I think that not everyone believed that Ukraine would be able to withstand the pressure: the willingness of some countries to provide better equipment has increased over time, looking at the determination and courage of Ukrainians. From our experience, we know that the only language that Russia understands is the language of strength. It will also be necessary, obviously, to reach a stage where it is possible to discuss with Moscow, but this should take place within the framework of international rules and laws, and not on the terms imposed by Putin," Pavel stated.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said at a meeting with the heads of the country's diplomatic missions that Vilnius "does not have the right to get war-weary" and called to mobilize international support for Ukraine.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced a "significant expansion" of support for Ukraine, despite the Kremlin's hopes to the contrary.

On November 8, the US State Department declared that Washington is not pushing Kyiv to any negotiations with Russia.