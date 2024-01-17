Approach to supporting Ukraine should be changed to ensure its victory, says Latvia leader

President Rinkēvičs hopes that "common sense will prevail" regardless of political processes not only in the United States, but also in all of Europe

Edgars Rinkevichs (Photo: LIGA.net)

Western allies should change their approach to military support for Ukraine, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said in an interview with CNBC.

He argues it is necessary to move from the "as long as it is necessary" model to "its victory" strategy.

"All those voices who are saying that we probably should have some kind of political process, talks or discussions, they somehow don’t hear what Putin is saying. He is saying that he is ready to fight this war until the end," Rinkēvičs said.

That is why the allies should move from supporting Ukraine "as long as it takes" to a strategy that supports the country until "its victory" in the war.

On October 24, 2022, Rinkēvičs said that Russia has the resources for a long war and the West "should not relax".

On January 10, 2023, the Latvian leader said that the complete defeat of Russia in the war against Ukraine is in the interests of Latvia.

On September 26, in an interview with Welt, the president of Latvia said that the victory of Vladimir Putin in the war against Ukraine could spark the third world war.