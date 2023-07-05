Ukraine ‘is going to like’ NATO summit decisions, Lithuanian leader says

The upcoming summit of NATO in Vilnius will adopt decisions that Ukraine "is going to like", although some of them are yet to be agreed, Lithuanian president Gitanas Nausėda told BNS news agency in an interview.

Mr Nausėda said some NATO countries are going to announce security commitments for Ukraine, and an agreement has been reached to establish the NATO-Ukraine Council to accelerate Kyiv’s integration into the Alliance.

"Some issues are still unresolved, but this is a matter of the next few days, in fact, a matter of today," he added.

"I have a feeling that we will have time to find wording that will not disappoint Ukrainians and will be more definite than we are used to."

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has been rumoured to attend the NATO summit in person, "will get maybe not everything he expects in his maximum plans, but he will definitely get a lot," the Lithuanian president said.

NATO is due to hold a summit in Lithuania on 11 and 12 July where leaders are expected to discuss Ukraine's membership.

While Western and NATO officials have made clear the summit will not be taking any decisions regarding Ukraine’s membership, Kyiv expects some "clear terms and conditions" for accession.

