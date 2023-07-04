Zelenskyy calls on Biden to approve Ukraine’s NATO invitation

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on US leader Joe Biden to invite Ukraine to NATO now even if membership does not come until after the war.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

Speaking to CNN news channel, Mr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv’s accession to NATO depends on Mr Biden’s decision and it is very important for Ukraine to receive “this signal”.

“He supports our future in NATO,” Ukraine’s president said of Mr Biden, adding an invitation now would be a huge motivator for Ukrainian soldiers.

“Now, it’s very important. It’s so important to feel that you are really being around allies in the future,” he added.

Mr Zelenskyy added he understood that Ukraine would “never be in NATO before war finishes.”

“But this signal is really very important. And depends on [Mr] Biden’s decision.”

Ukraine’s aspiration to join NATO is enshrined in its constitution and its relationship with NATO dates back to the early 1990s.

NATO is due to hold a summit in Lithuania on 11 and 12 July where leaders are expected to discuss Ukraine's membership.

While Western and NATO officials have made clear the summit will not be taking any decisions regarding Ukraine’s membership, Kyiv expects some "clear terms and conditions" for accession.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.