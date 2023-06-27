There is ‘every reason’ for NATO to invite Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday once again pleaded with NATO to make clearer the prospect of Ukrainian membership, saying there is "every reason for a political invitation".

In a Telegram post, Mr Zelenskyy showed a meeting with top foreign policy officials, including foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, discussing the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

"There is every reason for a political invitation for Ukraine to join the Alliance. There is a full understanding of the security guarantees for Ukraine until the moment of accession," he wrote.

Mr Zelenskyy noted he was working with his team to make the decisions of the Vilnius summit "truly meaningful".

The Alliance’s summit in Vilnius will take place on 11 and 12 July, with the Ukrainian president expected to attend.

While Western and NATO officials have made clear the summit will not be taking any decisions regarding Ukraine’s membership, Kyiv expects some "clear terms and conditions" for accession.

