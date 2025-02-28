Prominent Kyiv activist Roman Ratushnyi's older brother killed at front
Vasyl and Roman Ratushnyi (Photo: Roman Ratushnyi/Twitter)

Vasyl Ratushnyi, the elder brother of Ukrainian activist Roman Ratushnyi, who died in June 2022, was killed in a Russian drone strike on the front lines overnight, his mother Svitlana Povalyaeva said on Facebook.

Vasyl was killed in a combat mission by a direct hit from a Russian FPV drone.

He served as a drone operator in the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, known as "Magyar's Birds."

Vasyl's brother, Roman Ratushnyi, was killed on June 9, 2022, in a battle near Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast. He was 24 years old and fought as part of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar." Before the full-scale war, Roman was an activist and leader of the public organization "Save Protasiv Yar."

Prominent Kyiv activist Roman Ratushnyi's older brother killed at front
Prominent Kyiv activist Roman Ratushnyi's older brother killed at front
Prominent Kyiv activist Roman Ratushnyi's older brother killed at front
Vasyl Ratushny and his correspondence with Svitlana Povalyaeva (Photo: Svitlana Povalyaeva/Facebook)

In honor of Roman Ratushnyi, a street in Kyiv was renamed (formerly Volgogradska Street).

The Kyiv City Council also decided to create a landscape reserve in Protasiv Yar, a cause Roman Ratushnyi fought for during his lifetime.

In July 2024, part of Ratushnyi's will was fulfilled when the ancient Kobzar mulberry tree, which needed treatment, was preserved.

warRoman RatushnyiMagyar's BirdsVasyl Ratushnyi