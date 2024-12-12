Prominent Russian missile engineer killed in Moscow in Ukrainian intelligence's special operation

He held the position of deputy general designer, head of the software department of the Moscow-based Design Bureau Mars

Mikhail Shatsky (Photo: Russian media)

A special operation by Ukraine's military intelligence has resulted in the elimination of Mikhail Shatsky, a key figure in Russia's missile modernization efforts, a source in Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces told LIGA.net.

Shatsky was reportedly shot in the Kuzminsky Forest Park near the town of Kotelniki in Moscow Oblast.

Shatsky held the position of deputy general designer and head of the software department at the Moscow-based Design Bureau Mars, a subsidiary of the Russian state atomic energy corporation Rosatom.

He was involved in modernizing the Kh-59 cruise missiles to the Kh-69 level and developing new drones.

The source noted that Shatsky's colleagues considered him the chief ideologist for integrating artificial intelligence into drones and other Russian aerial and spacecraft.

"Every individual involved in the development of the Russian military-industrial complex and thus supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine is a legitimate target for the Defense Forces," the source stated.

Photos and videos from the murder scene are available here (Warning: 18+).

On September 28, military intelligence reported the elimination of Colonel Alexei Kolomeytsev, head of the 924th State Center for Unmanned Aviation, in Moscow Oblast. Kolomeytsev was involved in war crimes against Ukraine.

On October 1, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported that Ukrainian underground operatives in temporarily occupied Melitopol bombed a car carrying three Russians who were terrorizing locals.

On October 2, a car explosion in occupied Berdyansk killed a Ukrainian judge who had betrayed his country, as reported by the military intelligence.