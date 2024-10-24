Provocative protests planned in major Ukrainian cities – intelligence

Illustrative photo by DIU

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (DIU) has warned of planned provocative protests in various cities across the country.

Anonymous accounts on the messaging platform Telegram are seeking individuals willing to participate in paid fake protests aimed at discrediting Ukraine's military and political leadership, including its security services, according to the DIU.

"Those recruited are asked to take photos and videos of the provocative actions to create 'visuals' that aim to polarize society and generate tension within Ukraine," the agency added.

The DIU notes that such paid "protests" are being planned in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, and other regional centers.

Military intelligence has cautioned Ukrainians against joining activities that could be detrimental to national security.

The agency's statement did not specify who is behind these planned fake protests. LIGA.net has reached out to the DIU for further clarification and will publish a response as soon as it is available.