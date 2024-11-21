Putin claims Russia used Oreshnik missile in Ukraine strike

According to Putin, air defense systems allegedly cannot intercept this missile

Vladimir Putin (Photo by ERA)

Russia used a medium-range missile called "Oreshnik" during the morning attack on Dnipro, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced in his November 21 address.

Putin described the strike as a "test launch" of a so-called new ballistic missile equipped with "non-nuclear hypersonic capabilities." He claimed the test was successful and that "the target was hit."

According to Putin, the Oreshnik missile allegedly struck one of the largest industrial complexes in Dnipro, which he claimed produces "missile technology" and other weaponry. He said this was a "response" to Ukraine's strikes on facilities in the Kursk and Bryansk regions using "ATACMS missiles" on November 19 and 21.

The Russian dictator stated that the development of medium- and intermediate-range missiles is supposedly a response to U.S. plans to deploy similar weapons in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

He asserted that no current countermeasures can neutralize the Oreshnik missile.

"The missiles hit their target at a speed of Mach 10—about 2.5 to 3 kilometers per second. Existing modern air defense systems worldwide, including the missile defense systems the Americans are building in Europe, cannot intercept such missiles. It's impossible," Putin claimed.

Additionally, he stated that before deploying Oreshnik or similar missiles, Russia would publicly warn residents of Ukraine and anyone in the area to "leave the danger zone." Such announcements, he claimed, would be made without "fear of enemy interference."