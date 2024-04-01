Putin laying groundwork for showdown with Europe, USA, NATO, Ukrainian military intelligence warns

The main goal of the Russians today is the complete occupation of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, military intel representative Vadym Skibitskyi said

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

Vladimir Putin has begun active preparations for a possible confrontation with Europe, NATO and the USA after the recent "elections" in Russia, reported the representative of the Ukrainian military intelligence, Vadym Skibitskyi.

According to him, the Russians' plans and strategy for Ukraine have remained unchanged — the enemy first of all wants to completely occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

He noted that this can be seen after the offensive of the Russian army.

After the "elections" in March, Putin focused on continuing an aggressive foreign policy, Skibitskyi noted.

"Active preparation for a possible confrontation with Europe, NATO, the USA in general has already begun at the level of statements. All efforts will now be focused on this," the intelligence officer stated.

On January 19, the Minister of Defense of Latvia Andris Sprūds, his colleagues from Lithuania Arvydas Anušauskas and Estonia Hanno Pevkur signed an agreement on the creation of the Baltic Defense Line to strengthen the eastern border of the region and NATO.

On January 21, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda stated that the EU should play a more active role in helping Ukraine, and also noted that currently there is an urgent need to strengthen the military potential of Lithuania and the EU.

The commander-in-chief of the Lithuanian army, Valdemaras Rupšys, does not see the threat of a war between Russia and NATO next year.