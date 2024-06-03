Putin does not want war with NATO or nuclear war, says British admiral

Tony Radakin noted that the West has an "enormous overmatch" because of the strength of NATO

Russia is not seeking a direct confrontation with NATO or a nuclear war, UK Chief of Defense Staff Tony Radakin said in an interview with Sky News.

"I'm hugely confident [in Ukraine's victory]... By the end of June, Russia will have lost 500,000 people – killed and wounded. We are already past 800 days for a war that Putin anticipated to be three days long. This is tough for Ukraine, but we have to maintain our support," Radakin stated.

He also sounded "very confident" that the Russian dictator does not want a war with NATO members or a nuclear war.

"And we have enormous overmatch because of the strength of NATO," he said.

On June 3, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 511,130 occupiers.

