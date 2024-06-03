Ukraine's security secretary on Kharkiv: In worst case, Russia could repeat Aleppo
In a worst-case scenario, Russia could apply the same strategy to Kharkiv that it used to destroy the Syrian city of Aleppo, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.
According to him, in the worst-case scenario, the Kremlin could repeat the strategy it used against Aleppo in Syria in 2016: Russian air forces destroyed power and water supplies, bombed hospitals and schools.
Russia took part in the war and continues to support the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.
As a result of this approach, the population of Aleppo at the time of Assad's capture had fallen to one-third of its pre-war level.
"They simply forced the people out. This is what they want to practice around Kharkiv," Lytvynenko noted.
