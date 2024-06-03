Ukraine may hit Russia with all 24 Dutch F-16s, Defense Minister Ollongren says

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that the Netherlands will not introduce restrictions for Ukraine

Kajsa Ollongren (Photo: Facebook)

The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, assured that Ukraine will be able to use all 24 F-16 fighters for strikes inside Russia, when it receives them, reported Politico.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Amsterdam will not limit Kyiv in such matters, on the contrary, they will try to give the Ukrainian military more opportunities to fight against Russian aggression.

"We only ask them to comply to international law and the right to self-defense as stated in the U.N. Charter, which means they use it to target the military goals they need to target in their self-defense," she said.

On May 6, the Dutch defense chief reported that her country plans to start delivering F-16s to Ukraine in the fall, following Denmark, which will deliver them in the summer.

On Tuesday, the Belgian prime minister announced that the F-16 aircraft, transferred by his country, could be used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine solely on Ukrainian territory.

On Thursday, Denmark confirmed that the Ukrainian military will be able to use their F-16s to strike Russian targets.