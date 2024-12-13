Putin wants to wipe Ukraine off the map, preparing for long-term confrontation with Europe – Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is convinced that Europe is not ready for what awaits it in five years

Mark Rutte (Photo: nato.int)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin aims to "wipe Ukraine off the map" and is preparing for a prolonged conflict, The Associated Press reported.

"It is time to shift to a wartime mindset. [Vladimir] Putin is trying to crush our freedom and way of life," Rutte said.

The NATO chief is convinced that Russia is preparing for a "long-term confrontation" with both Ukraine and Europe. He listed the 2008 attack on Georgia, the 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula, and the full-scale invasion in 2022, asking, "How many more wake-up calls do we need?"

When asked about the potential destructiveness of a quick and poor peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, Rutte stated that a bad deal would mean Putin wins, having "worldwide ramifications."

Rutte noted that defense spending by EU countries has increased, but they may need more than 2% of GDP.

"With all this, our deterrence is good -– for now. But it’s tomorrow I’m worried about. We are not ready for what is coming our way in four to five years. Danger is moving towards us at full speed," the NATO chief said.

He believes that what is happening in Ukraine could happen in Europe, regardless of the outcome of the full-scale war. And Europe will not be safe if it is not ready to confront the threat.

""If we don’t spend more together now to prevent war, we will pay a much, much, much higher price later to fight it. Not billions, but trillions of euros. That’s if we come out on top, and that’s if we win," Rutte concluded.

On December 10, Latvia's foreign minister stated that Russia would not attack NATO due to the complexities it faces in Ukraine.

On December 12, The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump wants European troops to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.