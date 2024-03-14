Biden aware of escalating nuclear blackmail but US committed to supporting Ukraine against Russia

Joe Biden (Photo: EPA/CJ GUNTHER)

US President Joe Biden has been informed of another round of nuclear blackmail by Vladimir Putin, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced at a briefing.

According to her, Biden is aware of Putin's remarks, and the Kremlin dictator "restated Russia's nuclear doctrine."

"Nevertheless, Russia’s nuclear rhetoric has been reckless and irresponsible throughout this conflict," Jean-Pierre said.

She noted that the Russian attack on Ukraine was unprovoked and unjustified, and the United States will continue to support Kyiv.

"Because they defend their people and their sovereign territory from Russian aggression," the spokesperson said.

Earlier, in an "interview" with propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov, Putin said that Russia is "ready for a nuclear war from a military-technical point of view" if the United States sends its troops into Ukraine.

Putin has repeatedly threatened US President Joe Biden with escalation and nuclear weapons — this is the main reason why Washington is hesitant to help Ukraine, said former US ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst in an interview with LIGA.net.

Last year, Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan said that Russia could detonate a nuclear bomb over Siberia , after which the world would return to 1993. "There will be no nuclear winter, and no one will die from cancer, but all radio electronics and all satellites will be disabled. We will return to year 1993 – with wired telephones."

Earlier, Putin threatened the world with nuclear war if NATO countries send their troops to Ukraine.