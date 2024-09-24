'Putin's policy'. Duda condemns intentions to block Ukraine's entry into EU because of Volyn issue

Duda stressed that Russia attacked Ukraine, seeking to stop its European integration, therefore the corresponding intentions of the Poles "fit into Putin's policy"

Andrzej Duda (Photo: EPA/Leszek Szymanski)

Polish President Andrzej Duda criticized politicians and diplomats in his country for attempting to block Ukraine's entry into the European Union over the issue of the Volyn tragedy, stating that such actions align with Russian President Vladimir Putin's policy, reports Polsat News.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Duda emphasized that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was aimed at halting its European integration.

"If someone says that they intend to block Ukraine's access to the European Union in connection with this, they are aligning themselves with the policy of Vladimir Putin. I don't know if that is the intention of those currently in power," the Polish leader said.

Duda expressed a desire to understand the intentions of ministers and prime ministers making such statements.

He noted that in his own political actions, he has tried to maximize efforts to avoid tension between Warsaw and Kyiv and has discussed these issues with his Ukrainian counterpart, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On July 24, 2024, during an interview with Polsat News, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz mentioned the events of 1943 in Volyn and hinted that Poland could block Ukraine's entry into the EU until historical issues are resolved.

On September 18, the outlet Onet reported that the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to use Ukraine's desire to join the European Union as leverage to influence Kyiv on the issue of exhuming the victims of the Volyn tragedy in the coming months.