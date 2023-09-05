Former Ukrainian MP Rabinovich declared wanted

Vadym Rabinovich, a former MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life party banned in Ukraine, who is suspected of high treason, has been declared wanted, according to the update on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The date of Rabinovich's disappearance is indicated as July 26, 2023 - the day when the ex-lawmaker was charged in absentia of treason.

According to the investigation, Rabinovich distributed anti-Ukrainian propaganda information among the population and political leadership of the EU countries.

The State Bureau of Investigation claims that in his numerous speeches and interviews, Rabinovich "made manipulative statements that harmed the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability, state, economic and informational security of Ukraine."

According to the investigation, Rabinovich is hiding in Israel, where Ukraine sent a request for international legal assistance.

On June 18, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stripped Rabinovich of his Ukrainian citizenship.

On November 3, 2022 the Ukrainian parliament prematurely terminated his powers.

On August 2, the court arrested Rabinovich in absentia.

