Rada terminates mandate of MP Kholodov who resigned due to 'illnesses of loved ones'

The Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the mandate of a member of parliament from the Servant of the People Andriy Kholodov, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported.

According to him, 308 lawmakers voted for the resolution to terminate Kholodov's powers.

Thus, 403 parliamentarians remain in the legislature.

Earlier, Kholodov stated that he was leaving the parliament due to "family obligations and illnesses of close relatives."

On July 31, Kholodov handed in a notice to step down as an MP. Before that, the journalists of the Skhemy investigative project spotted the official in Cyprus.

According to the project, Kholodov left Ukraine in January 2023 and has not returned since then. For half a year, he did not attend meetings of the Verkhovna Rada and did not vote.

On July 25, 2023, Slidstvo.info journalists published an investigation, according to which another MP Yuriy Aristov was seen in a 5-star hotel in the Maldives in mid-July. Two days later, the Rada deprived him of his mandate, and the SBU charged him.

